Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Boy saved by boaties after near-drowning

by Alexandria Utting
15th Nov 2020 4:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FOUR-year-old boy has been pulled unconscious from the Southport Broadwater and revived by two good Samaritans who were moored on a nearby boat.
It is understood the child was standing in the Broadwater off Marine Pde before a group of boaties saw him floating lifeless in the water.

AFL player agent Nigel Baldwin was on his boat nearby and witnessed the near-drowning incident unfold on Sunday about 1.10pm.
He said three men - Paul Hardman, Andrew Strachan and David Cooney - jumped from their boats and retrieved the child from the water.
The group performed CPR on the young boy on the beach for about 14 minutes until he regained consciousness.

Ambulances on scene after a child was pulled from the Southport Broadwater by boaties on Sunday following a near-drowning. Picture: supplied.
Ambulances on scene after a child was pulled from the Southport Broadwater by boaties on Sunday following a near-drowning. Picture: supplied.

Queensland Ambulance Service, Lifesavers and Queensland Police officers attended the scene and the child was later transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Mr Baldwin, of Calypso Bay, said the parents of the child had been looking for him before he was pulled from the water.

It is understood the child was part of a group who were having a barbecue on the shore, but was not being supervised.
"He was there by himself and waving his arms around, looking fine but then we looked over again and he was lifeless on his back so the guys jumped in and grabbed him," Mr Baldwin said.

"He had a pulse and after they revived him he was being sick for quite a while."

Mr Baldwin said the men who assisted the boy did not have a medical background, but the incident showed how important it was to be trained in CPR.

Originally published as Boy saved by boaties after near-drowning

More Stories

child editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $800K INJECTION: Region reaping reward of art trail

        Premium Content $800K INJECTION: Region reaping reward of art trail

        News The first figures are in from the three-day event, with Granite Belt businesses the biggest winners.

        ‘DEPLORABLE’: Shocking DV cases to front our court this year

        Premium Content ‘DEPLORABLE’: Shocking DV cases to front our court this year

        News With White Ribbon Day soon upon us, hear the heartbreaking reality of abuse in...

        VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent

        News The competition is heating up and clear frontrunners are pulling ahead, but there’s...

        TEAM LIST: Redbacks’ path to history-making victory

        Premium Content TEAM LIST: Redbacks’ path to history-making victory

        Sport Players who made the cut, mindsets and motivation for winning: Stanthorpe coach...