Clancy Pratchett, 9, donated his hard earned pocket money to Michelle Bible from Michelle's Ark Animal Rescue. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Lifestyle

Young Clancy Pratchett is putting rescue animals first

by KEAGAN ELDER
30th Dec 2019 7:08 AM
A SELFLESS young boy has ensured rescue animals will get a good feed after he donated his hard-earned pocket money.

Clancy Pratchett, 9, spared no hesitation in giving the money he planned on spending on a new video game to Michelle's Ark Animal Rescue.

"I've always been an animal lover, I used to have lots of dogs and a cat, a blue tongue lizard, goldfish and chickens," he said.

"I chose donating to the animals over the game because they are actually real and you can actually touch them."

The Annandale Christian College student had plans on buying the Lego Marvel Super Heroes video game after earning $100 for looking after his neighbour's horses, $50 more than what was originally agreed on.

Clancy's mother, Lily Pratchett, said her son was inspired to make the $50 donation by seeing the koalas burned in the bushfires around Australia.

He has also organised volunteer work at the animal shelter.

Michelle's Ark Animal Rescue owner Michelle Bible was taken aback by the gesture.

"It was unreal … You don't get many kids like that," Ms Bible said.

She said the money had been spent on goat feed.

People wanting to make a donation should visit the Michelle's Ark Animal Rescue Facebook page.

