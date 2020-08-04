Boy allegedly brags about attack in texts

A Sydney schoolboy allegedly sent sickening texts describing in "minute detail" the gruesome injuries he and his mates inflicted on a stranger they bashed and stabbed in the face, a court has heard.

Their alleged victim, 36, remains in a coma after he was beaten unconscious, his head repeatedly stomped on, and his face sliced at least seven times in a "sadistic" assault in Pyrmont on Friday night.

One boy laughed about the attack in messages sent to friends, telling them how he "f**king fed" the man by stomping on him "so many times" before another teen holding a knife carved at the man's face as he lay unconscious, police allege.

A Sydney schoolboy is accused of bragging about a violent attack in texts to mates.

"I put the shattered bottle in his stomach and then (another boy) slit his face like 15 times and stabbed him in the eye," one boy texted, according to documents tendered to court.

"He stuck it in his eye. Put it in deeper. And swiveled the knife around. So funny.

"His eye was like a coin slot."

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Pyrmont Bridge Rd and Wattle St just before 11pm on Friday night after reports of an assault. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Experienced Magistrate Mary Ryan told a children's court on Tuesday that as a mother and grandmother it was "very upsetting" to read through the disturbing police facts.

"In my time on the bench and as a lawyer before that, I have never read anything so abhorrent in the adult jurisdiction and this is the children's jurisdiction," she said.

Eight teenagers - aged between 15 and 18 - have now been charged in relation to the attack.

The victim has been left permanently disfigured and will likely lose one eye after it was punctured by a knife allegedly wielded by a student of prestigious north shore private school Barker College.

Many of the group are charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, which carries a maximum jail term of 25 years.

The boy who allegedly slashed at the face of a man in a horrific stabbing and bashing in Pyrmont.

Police prosecutor Peter Mort said on Tuesday a witness told investigators they heard one of the youths say "They're going to stab him" before the group swarmed the man.

Police have described the alleged victim as an "innocent bystander" in documents before the court.

However, the court heard the group may have been acting under the assumption the man had sexually assaulted a girl they were with at an Airbnb apartment they had hired in Pyrmont.

It is understood one of two girls among the group allegedly claimed she had been "groped", potentially sparking the attack in what could be a case of mistaken identity.

A group of people seen fleeing the scene after the attack. Picture: 9 News

Three of the eight teens appeared before court via video link from Cobham Youth Justice Centre on Tuesday.

One of the boys, of Strathfield, was allegedly captured in mobile phone footage taken from a nearby balcony stomping on the victim's head as he lay unconscious on the ground, the court heard.

He was found by police at a Sydney schoolground on Monday and was later charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and affray.

Police will allege in court the boy continued to stomp on the unresponsive victim even when the group decided to flee the scene and later sent text messages boasting about the man's injuries.

A passionate Sergeant Mort told the court there were no bail conditions he could "possibly imagine" that would be acceptable to secure the boy's release.

"This offence before the court is sickening," he said. "It is a disturbing read. It is a matter that involves violence at the highest order."

One former Barker College student is charged with affray and intent to cause grevious bodily harm.

Sgt Mort alleged a witness told officers the boy went as far to boast in messages about "what he would do to police" if he was arrested.

"I'm taking his gun. And his badge," the texts allegedly read. "Stab them in the eye. Use their pepper spray into the hole. Then take it. Taze it. With their tazer. HAHA."

In refusing him bail, Magistrate Ryan said the boy had "shown no remorse, and that's evidenced by the text messages I've read".

Another boy, a former Barker College student, allegedly stood over the man and punched him as the victim lay on the ground before watching on as the man's face was "sliced open", the court heard.

Sgt Mort described the boy, arrested on Sunday alongside the alleged stabber, as a "bright young man", saying his alleged actions on Friday did not make sense.

He has also been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and affray.

The former Barker College student was released on bail on Tuesday.

His lawyer, Peter O'Brien, said the boy did not know his co-accused had a knife, and according to police facts might have only punched the man once and stopped when the blade was drawn.

The boy was granted bail with Magistrate Ryan agreeing he had cooperated with police since his arrest and had shown remorse. His role in the incident was "somewhat vague", she said.

A third boy, 15, from Killara, also appeared in court after he was charged with inciting a criminal offence.

He was not involved in the Pyrmont incident but police will allege in court he incited violence against another boy in a social media chat.

NSW Police spokeswoman announced on Tuesday afternoon an eighth boy, 15, had been charged over the incident.

He will appear before a children's court on Wednesday.

Investigations continue.

Police say they are looking for one more teenager in conjunction with the horror attack. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Originally published as Boy allegedly brags about attack in texts