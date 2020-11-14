Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenage boy has been charged with stabbing an off-duty policewoman after she stopped to help a girl.
A teenage boy has been charged with stabbing an off-duty policewoman after she stopped to help a girl.
Crime

15-year-old charged after female cop stabbed

by Rebecca Le May
14th Nov 2020 11:20 AM

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with stabbing an off-duty policewoman in Sydney's inner west.

The officer had stopped to help a distressed teenage girl on Alice Street in Newtown in the early hours of September 6 when she was allegedly confronted by the Punchbowl boy, another 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old girl then stabbed in the torso.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics then taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The trio were arrested in nearby Marrickville and charged with offences including reckless wounding, drug possession and assault, and the Punchbowl boy now also faces a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been refused bail and is due to appear at a children's court on Saturday.

The officer has since recovered.

Originally published as Boy, 15, charged over cop stabbing

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent

        News The competition is heating up and clear frontrunners are pulling ahead, but there’s still time to vote for your favourite.

        TEAM LIST: Redbacks’ path to history-making victory

        Premium Content TEAM LIST: Redbacks’ path to history-making victory

        Sport Players who made the cut, mindsets and motivation for winning: Stanthorpe coach...

        Warwick expected to overwhelm Christmas appeal

        Premium Content Warwick expected to overwhelm Christmas appeal

        News This charity has been a part of helping more than 80,000 people impacted by...

        CHRISTMAS RUSH: Stanthorpe businesses’ plea to shoppers

        Premium Content CHRISTMAS RUSH: Stanthorpe businesses’ plea to shoppers

        News COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the postal system and it could have serious...