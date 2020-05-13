Boy, 13, was using ice at time of violent ‘Versace run’

Georgia Dixon of Bright Eyes in Caloundra was knocked to the ground by teens attempting to shoplift at her store.

A COURT heard a 13-year-old was using ice and chroming when he and two other teens did a "Versace run" in which a 57-year-old woman was knocked to the ground.

Crown prosecutor Alex Stark said the 13-year-old was the "look out" for the trio who had caught a bus from Brisbane to Stockland Caloundra on June 17 last year.

"Essentially they were trying on Versace sunglasses at the BrightEyes sunglasses store and running off," Mr Stark said.

"The active role was played by the two other juveniles of similar age … one managed to run out of the store with a pair of sunglasses.

"Unfortunately, where the robbery came in was the second offender.

"When he tried to run from the store the shop assistant, a 57-year-old lady, attempted to intervene by grabbing at his forearm and she was grabbed at the front of the store and he struck her left temple, knocking her to the ground."

The court heard the woman suffered minor bruising to her face, a sore shoulder and knee, and a headache.

Bystanders detained the 13-year-old and the incident was caught on CCTV.

In an interview with police, the teenager told police they were doing a "Versace run" in an attempt to steal the sunglasses, valued at more than $300 each.

At Maroochydore District Court, the boy pleaded guilty to robbery in company with personal violence.

He had no criminal history.

Defence barrister Daniel Caruana said his client's parents had died and he had been swayed by peer pressure from older teenagers.

"He also instructs that at the time of the offending he was using ice and was chroming quite heavily and those are two things that he said he has abstained from for about six months," Mr Caruana said.

Judge Glen Cash ordered the teenager to participate in a restorative justice process aimed at demonstrating there was a real victim to his offences.

He made a court diversion referral and the conviction was not recorded.

One of the co-offenders was sentenced in Brisbane while a co-accused is due to appear in court later this month.