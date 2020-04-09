Boy, 12, followed lead of older kids in attempted robbery

Generic of juvenile crime with young teenage boy sitting outside the court with scales of justice in background.

A VERY young juvenile spent 78 days in presentence detention after his criminal record reached eight pages long by the time he was 12.

Now 13, the young boy is showing signs of insight and remorse over his offending after he was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court this week for an attempted armed robbery in company of a Rockhampton takeaway shop in May 2019.

Judge Michael Burnett said the defendant had "quite an extraordinary criminal history for such a young" person.

The court heard the juvenile was part of a group of four who attempted to rob Big Mumma's Takeaway in Norman Gardens early one evening in May.

The defendant was the youngest in the group and was used as a look out.

Judge Burnett said the juvenile was identified by staff as his father frequented the store.

The court heard that in the lead up to the May 2019 offence, the juvenile had been dealth with for three sets of offending including stealing, enter premises and burglary for which he received probation orders.

"Despite all these efforts by people to assist you, they didn't work," Judge Burnett said.

"When you do these things, you hurt people."

The court heard the juvenile was denied bail after the Big Mumma's incident and taken to a detention centre until mid July.

However, he continued offending and was sent back on November 5 and released again on November 29.

Judge Burnett commended the juvenile on his behaviour since the second release which included actively participating in his probation orders, returning to school and staying out of trouble.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said his client now showed insight and remorse about his actions, saying he thought his victims would have been sad and angry about what he had done and he wanted to tell them he was sorry.

He said the defendant was following the lead of the older children.

Judge Burnett sentenced the defendant to a Restorative Justice Order and 12 months probation. No convictions were recorded.