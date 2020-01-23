Box towards your 2020 goals with fitness centres new class

FIT FUN: Boxfit instructor Skye Muller will be pulling the gloves out for Thursday's class.

FIT FUN: Boxfit instructor Skye Muller will be pulling the gloves out for Thursday's class.

BOXING: Pull out your boxing gloves and head down to the Stanthorpe Fitness Centre for their brand new Boxfit class.

The 45 minute high intensity boxing class will incorporate cardio, strength, boxing drills and technique.

The class caters to all ages, genders and abilities according to Boxfit instructor Skye Muller.

“It’s open to any abilities, from beginners right up to people who have experience,” she said.

“Its suited to anybody. We can go both ways making it easier or harder.”

The class will start weekly from Thursday, January 30, starting at 5pm.

“The class will be held in our aerobics room here at the Stanthorpe Fitness Centre.”

Muller said the cost was $10 per class or you could sign up for a membership at the centre.

“You can buy a membership or pay as you go it’s completely up to you,” she said.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun and a great way to keep fit at the same time.”

For more information visit Stanthorpe Fitness Centre on Facebook or call 4681 2411.