Bowen mum of six gets jail for drug drive trifecta

A Bowen mum was caught drug driving and admitted to taking meth the day before. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News

A BOWEN mother has a jail sentence hanging over her head after she was caught driving with three different drugs in her system.

Lesley Francis Binsiar had slurred speech, glazed eyes and difficulty speaking when she was pulled up by police on Don St in August.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jay Merchant told the court Binsiar admitted to smoking marijuana before driving and in the 12 hours before getting behind the wheel.

She also told police she had taken meth the day before, Sgt Merchant said.

Binsiar was found to have both marijuana and methamphetamine in her system, as well as amphetamine.

The 38-year-old mother of six pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence.

Magistrate James Morton told Binsiar he was considering sending her to jail.

Binsiar told him she'd been asked to leave the family home and her children were living with their father, but she was engaging with services to fix her drug problem.

"I do not want to go to jail, I know I can fix my drug problem, I have done it before," Binsiar said.

"It's a choice, drugs, and I made the wrong choices."

Mr Morton gave Binsiar a lesson on when methamphetamine was invented, saying it was created by Hitler so his "henchmen" could march on the front line day and night.

The drug in society today was an offcut of that first iteration and ruins people's lives, Mr Morton said.

"You've got six children and every child needs a mother," Mr Morton said.

"I don't like sending mothers to jail but I've got to send a message to you and others in the community who are going to conduct themselves in a similar manner."

Mr Morton said he was left with no other option but to sentence the Bowen mum to a jail term because she had a criminal and traffic history.

He sentenced Binsiar to two months' jail and suspended the term for a year.

She was also disqualified from driving for 12 months with a conviction recorded.