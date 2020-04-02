Boutique wineries learn to adjust to setbacks

IT’S not the ending to the harvest season Heritage Estate Wines owners Rob and Therese Fenwick were hoping for.

As the prolonged effects of drought had already severely impacted this year’s harvest season, Mrs Fenwick said it was yet another setback.

“We have had drought, fires, plagues of kangaroos, rabbits and caterpillars and road closures on top of that.

“You name it, we have been through it.

“It’s not just that our income has gone down but the expenses have gone up,” she said.

Finding ways to adapt, the couple turned to the last resort, implementing a strategy they weren’t overly keen on.

Heritage Estate Wines owners Rob and Therese Fenwick and daughter Chelsea Ridley having fun picking their final grapes of the harvest season.

“We are picking up the phones and ringing people and letting them know about our specials.

“Our three ways of making money have all been shut down so this is our only option at the moment.”

This new strategy turned their business into what she described as a “passive to active” sales method.

“Before we sat back and were letting business come to us. Now we are going out and seeking customers.

“It has forced us into a model that we have avoided and put off because nobody wants to go cold calling but it’s our only choice right now.”

The Fenwicks aren’t the only couple feeling the heat, with Jester Hill Wines owners Mick and Ann Bourke in a similar situation.

Mrs Bourke said it was a situation that definitely ‘dampened the spirits around the region.

“It is a very big adjustment because majority of our income is through the cellar doors.

“Our turnover has reduced 30–40 per cent which is huge.

“With the cafe not open that is another 10–15 per cent on top.”

Mrs Bourke said the couple had been reliant upon its online platforms for income.

“Our online orders have increased slightly. It helps maintain those relationships with new customers and known customers too.”

Constantly looking to the bright side of any situation, Mrs Bourke said she could think of worse places to self-isolate.

“Mick and I walk outside in the afternoon and think what a beautiful place we live in and where else would you rather be.

“We will probably learn a whole lot of different ways to manage things after this.

“You have to look at it positively: There is always a light at the end of the tunnel.