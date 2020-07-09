BORDERS REOPENING: Everything you need to know

ON HOLD: Queensland’s borders will reopen from midday tomorrow, though travellers have already been warned of the “lengthy delays” they could face. Picture: Saavanah Bourke

ON HOLD: Queensland’s borders will reopen from midday tomorrow, though travellers have already been warned of the “lengthy delays” they could face. Picture: Saavanah Bourke

AFTER months of border closures, Southern Downs residents will finally be able to resume interstate travel this weekend.

From midday tomorrow, Queensland’s borders will reopen to travellers from all states except Victoria, following last week’s soaring transmission rates in various cities.

During the closures, police units across the region have been working with Australian military personnel to man border crossings at Wallangarra and Goondiwindi.

State Disaster Co-ordinator Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski warned anyone entering or exiting Queensland that police officers would continue these patrols.

“Police will conduct random interceptions of those progressing through priority passage to ensure the validity of declarations,” he said.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to understand and listen to the Queensland public health directions and follow them closely, including those who intend to travel into Queensland from other states,” he said.

“Border restrictions apply to all travel to Queensland by air, sea, rail or road.

In a statement on the border reopening, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk cautioned those crossing the borders at “peak times” would likely face “lengthy delays”.

“There will be delays at our borders because we have to get this right and we have to take these precautions,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“I’ve asked people to think about the way they plan their holidays and trips and consider not going at the peak times, and spreading it over a number of days.”

If you’re planning to take advantage of Queensland’s reopening and take a trip interstate, here’s everything you need to know before heading off:

– From midday tomorrow, any person from any state except Victoria may enter Queensland, subject to filling out a border declaration;

– Entrants must complete and display a Queensland Border Declaration Pass in their vehicle, and all previous border crossing permits are now invalid;

– Once accessed via the QPS website, the Entry Declaration is only valid for seven days;

– Anyone who has spent time in Victoria within the past 14 days must self-quarantine in a hotel for 14 days at their own cost upon entering Queensland;

– Anyone caught falsifying their border declaration or entering Queensland illegally could face penalties of up to $4003, and further penalties apply to anyone entering from Victoria who neglects the mandatory hotel quarantine period.