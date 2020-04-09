BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

A Queensland Transport Inspector signals to a delivery truck approaching the Queensland border in Wallangarra.

BORDER forces have been bolstered with Australian Defence Force personnel coming in to assist police.

After the government ordered all state borders to be shutdown, police have maintained a heavy presence at both the Wallangarra and Amosfield Rd crossings into NSW.

The change has caused confusion and frustration for some, yet Stanthorpe Police Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said they’ve not encountered too many issues to date.

“We’re getting about 300-400 vehicles through a day,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

“Majority of those are people who work either side of the border and heavy transport.

“We’re turning away on average 5-10 vehicles a day who don’t really have a reason for coming into the state.

“There’s been instances where people have obtained permits that maybe shouldn’t. Whether they didn’t understand what it meant or not I don’t know.

“Once explained to them they have been turned around where the permit wasn’t legitimate.

“But I think it’s just been more misunderstanding than anything else.

Queensland Transport Inspectors speak with a driver requesting to enter the Queensland border.

“Generally people have been really good. They’re understanding, they’re patient and that’s what we need,” he said.

It’s the concrete barricades at certain places around the region which has led to more angst.

“Unfortunately there has been a few people impacted around that Cottonvale area that are now blocked on the other side,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

“While we understand and empathise with them that it does take a little longer for them to get into Stanthorpe, it is necessary.

“Everybody across the state is undertaking some form of sacrifice and there’s not a lot we can do about that.

“Again, once explained to them we’re finding everyone is pretty good.”

With the two main border crossings manned 24 hours a day, it has been an onerous task to manage.

“At the moment we have assistance from external police from the district, Transport and Main Roads officers and as of yesterday, ADF as well,” Brady said.

“We’ve gone from a 14 officer station to 30 odd. Its just something we deal with and we’ve been assisted greatly by other officers and agencies.”

Sen Sgt Brady said they’ve received no directive as to how long this may continue.

“That’s really going to be directed by how this unfolds.

“That’s why it’s so important people heed this advice. The quicker we get on top of it the quicker we’ll get back to a semblance of normality,” he said.