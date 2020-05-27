Menu
A Gold Coast man remains in custody after evading police at the state line.
Border police lay charges over drugs and DUI’s

Matthew Purcell
27th May 2020 12:08 PM
A MAN who evaded police at the Queensland and NSW border will front court in August.

Police allege that on May 12, a 29-year-old Ormeau man failed to stop for police in NSW where police deployed tyre deflation devices.

The man allegedly continued driving his vehicle across the NSW and Queensland border without stopping at the border site.

He was followed by police and eventually stopped on the Cunningham Highway near Gore where he was arrested and held in custody for allegedly failing to comply with a COVID-19 Public Health Direction, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evasion offence and obstruct police.

He was remanded in custody and will reappear at the Warwick Magistrates Court on August 24.

Two offenders will face the magistrate charged with drug offences after police located illicite substances near the state border.

On May 13, police intercepted a vehicle on Texas Rd near the Dumaresq Crossing bridge.

Police allege the driver, an 18-year-old Bundaberg man, was in possession of cannabis.

The property was seized and he was issued a notice to appear at the Inglewood Magistrates Court on September 3.

On May 22, police intercepted two vehicles on Texas Road near the Dumaresq Crossing bridge at about 10pm.

It is alleged a 22-year-old NSW man who was driving one of the vehicles had a breath alcohol concentration of 0.069.

It is further alleged a 21-year-old NSW man who was driving the second vehicle had a breath alcohol concentration of 0.097.

They were both issued a notice to appear at the Inglewood Magistrates Court on July 9, and had their driver's licences suspended for 24 hours.

On May 24, police intercepted a vehicle on Texas Road near the Dumaresq Crossing bridge.

It is alleged the 25-year-old Maroochydore man was in possession of cannabis.

The property was seized and he was issued a notice to appear at the Inglewood Magistrates Court on September 3.

