RESTRICTIONS EASE: Queenslanders score virus changes

The Queensland border will open to New South Wales next month, dancing at weddings will be allowed and gatherings will increase.

Queensland will open its borders to NSW on November 1, provided there's been no unlinked cases in the past 28 days.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has released a new roadmap to reduced restrictions for travellers, home gatherings and weddings across the next few months.

It lays out that people with valid border declaration passes will no longer have to complete a mandatory fortnight of quarantine from November 1, with home gatherings allowed for up to 40 people in homes and public places.

And dancing will finally be allowed, with up to 40 people allowed to dance at a wedding with a COVID-Safe plan.

From December 1, gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed at homes and public spaces across Queensland.

Other restrictions will ease from as early as 4pm this afternoon, when people will be allowed to stand up inside and outside venues.

The Premier urged everyone to continue practising social distancing while out.

Queensland's roadmap to reopen the borders. Photo: Supplied

Ms Palaszczuk said the state's border closures had kept Queensland safe.

"We've been able to do things more in Queensland because we have taken proactive steps," she said.

The border will remain closed to those from Victoria until community transmission is under control.

There have been two active cases in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

The new cases are maritime crew and are in quarantine in hospital, Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said.

There are now six active cases in Queensland.

HOW RESTRICTIONS WILL EASE

From November 1

- Visitors and returned travellers from NSW can enter Queensland with a valid Queensland Border Declaration pass without having to complete mandatory quarantine, provided there have been no unlinked cases in the previous 28 days

- Gatherings of up to 40 people will be allowed in homes and public spaces across Queensland

- Up to 40 people can dance at a wedding with a COVID Safe Plan

From December 1

- Gatherings of up to 50 people allowed in homes and public spaces across Queensland

- Outdoor events can increase the maximum number of attendees permitted with COVID Safe Events Checklist from 1000 to 1500

- Unlimited dancing at weddings with a COVID Safe Plan

