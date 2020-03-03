Border Op targets drug and firearms trafficking

Police have targeted drivers at the Queensland and NSW border.

Police have targeted drivers at the Queensland and NSW border.

POLICE from across Queensland have congregated for a 24 hour shutdown at the state border.

Between 6am on Thursday, February 27 and 6am February 28 Stanthorpe Police, along with Stanthorpe, Toowoomba, Warwick Road Policing Unit’s and state traffic from Brisbane combined to undertake the operation at Wallangarra.

“The focus was on the transportation of illegal firearms and drugs between the states,” Stanthorpe Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said.

The shutdown was a pre-planned operation and wasn’t organised on those days based off any specific information Sen Sgt Brady said.

“It was just a proactive operation.”

Police were “pretty pleased” with the outcomes, after conducting 893 breath tests.

“There was only a total of three drink drivers, two drug drivers and two unlicensed drivers,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

“We also targeted heavy vehicles traversing the border.

“As a result, 26 infringement notices were issued for a variety of offences including log book issues and speeding.

“There was one weapons offence relating to the unlawful possession of a weapon.

“Two further drug offences (possession) were also detected.

“Considering the volume of traffic that went through it’s a pleasing result.

“We’ll be conducting more operations similar to this in the future.”