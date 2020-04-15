Border officers ‘blown away’ by community

Police are spending 24 hours at two border sites in the area.

POLICE say they’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity shown to them as they continue to be tasked with monitoring the Queensland border.

Not only have residents of border towns been praised for their patience, but Stanthorpe Police Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said people had been dropping officers gifts.

“It’s been noted by some of these officers from other areas, the generosity of the Stanthorpe people,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

With both Amosfield Rd and the New England Highway at Wallangarra patrolled 24 hours a day, officers from across the region, as well Transport and Main Roads officers and Australian Defence Force personnel have been brought in to assist.

“They’ve been blown away by the support.

“It’s very humbling for all of us.

“We’ll be standing and monitoring at these sites and people have dropped off food, drinks and even firewood for us.

“It’s not something these other officers might ordinarily see,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

With temperatures beginning to plummet overnight, it can be a cold and thankless task to sit at the border crossings.

“They’ve got fire drums out there going. When most of us might be in bed, these guys are up and out there at 3am.

“A lot are from outside the area where it’s not so cold and they aren’t used to it.

“But it has truly been awesome to see so we want to thank the public,” Sen Sgt Brady said.