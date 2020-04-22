Border force looks likely to stay for a while yet

Police are monitoring the border at Wallangarra 24/7.

A NEW border crossing system will be trialled in Goondiwindi within the next week in an attempt to shorten the interstate commute for essential workers.

Earlier this month, almost all entrances along the Queensland-NSW border were closed in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and those remaining open require a permit to cross and are heavily patrolled by police.

But things look likely to remain the same at the Wallangarra/Jennings crossing and along Amosfield Rd, east of Stanthorpe for the foreseeable future.

“That’s something I haven’t heard is going to happen here,” Wallangarra Police Sergeant Alan Baker said.

“I’ve seen nothing in emails or been told anything by the bosses about any changes here.”

While policing the border might take him away from some of his usual day-to-day duties, he can’t fault the support of the public.

“Everything has been pretty good,” Sgt Baker said.

“Overwhelmingly the people are co-operative and understand the situation.”

Thankfully, crime wise, the Wallangarra region has been largely quiet of late.

“We’ve still got other jobs to take care of.

“Touch wood, things are good right now so I hope it stays that way.”

They’re down to one officer per shift on the border, having started with two.

But Australian Defence Force personnel remain in place to assist alongside police from Stanthorpe and Transport and Main Roads officers.