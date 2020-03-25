BORDER CLOSURE: What it really means for the Granite Belt

WHILE positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) skyrocket in Queensland, residents will be locked out of casual visits to New South Wales for the first time in more than 100 years from tonight.

This will mean the surrounding suburbs of the Granite Belt such as Tenterfield and Jennings won’t be accessible.

But Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has clarified exemptions to the border closure will include freight, emergency vehicles, emergency workers, those travelling to and from work, court orders including from the family court, compassionate grounds and travel for medical treatments.

Measures take effect from midnight tonight and will apply to travellers arriving by any means.

Penalties will include fines of up to $13,345 and non-exempt visitors to Queensland will need to be quarantined for 14 days.

It’s expected there will be police checks on major highways.

In a statement, Ms Palaszczuk said the move was “essential to slow the spread of coronavirus”, based on advice from the chief health officer.

“Extra-ordinary times call for extraordinary measures,” the Premier said.

“They are not directed at our border communities who cross to shop or work, attend medical appointments and return to their homes.

“They are to stop holiday-makers leaving southern states and risking the spread of this virus through Queensland.”

The Queensland/New South Wales border last closed at the end of World War One to contain the Spanish flu.

The Premier said the better the community observed measures to restrict travel, avoid personal contact and stay in their homes and suburbs the sooner the virus spread could be contained.

“People should stay in their own states and in their own suburbs,” the Premier said.

“That applies to Queensland as well.

“People in the southeast should not travel to other parts of the state.

“Do not go on holidays. Do not travel unless absolutely necessary.”