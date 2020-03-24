Border closure to have “dramatic” impact on Southern Downs

‘STRICT BUT COMPASSIONATE’: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed further information regarding the border closure this afternoon. (AAP Image/Jono Searle)

‘STRICT BUT COMPASSIONATE’: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed further information regarding the border closure this afternoon. (AAP Image/Jono Searle)

CROSS-BORDER workers and freight companies will be exempt from the Queensland border closure imposed at midnight on Wednesday, according to the Queensland Government.

The announcement of an impending border closure, aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus, created widespread concern on the Southern Downs where large volumes of residents regularly travel interstate for work, family and friends.

State Member for the Southern Downs James Lister said the announcement, originally made via Twitter without further information, caused a lot of “angst and worry” in the border communities.

“It isn’t like it was 50 or 100 years ago, the towns’ economic areas of interest spread across both sides of the border,” Mr Lister said.

“Cutting them off is effectively like chopping a suburb in half.”

Prior to further details being released, resident Lizzie Dalsanto said her family faced a difficult choice between following her partner’s work and relocating, or staying put and becoming separated.

“I’m literally sick in the stomach,” she said.

The state disaster co-ordinator said the government will ensure families, such as theirs, don’t have to give up their income in order to stay together through the outbreak.

“We ask for a high level of compliance but we’re showing a high level of compassion,” he said.

Police will be stationed along the road border crossings from midnight on Wednesday, acting similarly to a static RBT unit.

The government said they were trying to find a simple way to identify Queensland residents travelling for work, such as a visible permit system.

Anyone seeking to enter the state for a “non-essential” purpose will have to prove they have the capacity to self-quarantine for 14 days.

After further information was released this afternoon, Mr Lister said it remained unclear as to which workers would be exempt, how education would proceed, and whether certain residents would now be forced to travel further for their medical or shopping necessities.

“People in my electorate have so much at stake,” he said.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said regardless of whether workers would be allowed over the border, the closure would have a “dramatic” impact on the community.

“The reality is, there are many people impacted by this, whether they be travellers already en route for a holiday, people returning home or caravanners and campers that have no permanent home to go to,” she said.

The state member is awaiting a response to a letter he wrote requesting further information from Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszuk.