Border businesses hanging in there until state lines open up

The Wallangarra community on the border will welcome the reopening of the state line.

THE region only has just shy of a month before returning to normality and welcoming in people from across state lines.

Queensland is set to reopen to the rest of the country from July 10, pending a review of medical advice at the end of the month.

For residents and businesses on the border, it’s welcome news.

The Wallangarra Railway Cafe falls on the Queensland side of the border, though some of the old train platform does sneak into NSW.

They’ve weathered the COVID-19 storm and remained open throughout, seven days a week.

However, it hasn’t be an easy ride.

“It was really slow at the start of Covid,” Kim Hearn from the cafe said.

“It has picked up once people were allowed to start travelling again.”

Thankfully, they’ve been supported by their own community.

“We’ve had our locals who come in every day or every couple days still.

The beautiful Wallangarra Railway Cafe has remained open throughout COVID-19 but say the border reopening can't come soon enough. Picture: Salt Studios Photography

“But we have missed tourists. It has made a big dent,” Ms Hearn said.

It’s been a period of headaches for Wallangarra General Store owner Bronwyn Brierley.

Her and her husband live on the outskirts of Tenterfield in NSW, run a business in Queensland, have one child at school in Stanthorpe, another in Tenterfield and another at university in Gatton.

Their business has survived off local clientele.

“We don’t get a lot of travellers, though we get some,” Ms Brierley said.

“We rely more on locals to the area so we might have missed business from Jennings.

“Fuel is down of course. But maybe things like takeaways and groceries has gone up a bit.

“Overall, we’re down.”

She’s hoping they’ll hang on to customers once the borders reopen.

“We hope that some of the customers who haven’t normally come in to shop here don’t go off to the bigger towns now.

“As to when it’ll feel like normality again … that could be a year down the track,” she said.