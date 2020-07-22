Boozy night at pub lands man date with magistrate

COSTLY BOOZY NIGHT OUT: Bradley Lewis Luland, 20, was charged with wilful damage after he punched the window of Crisp Real Estate.

A DRUNKEN night at the pub has had a costly result for a Stanthorpe man after he smashed a glass shopfront on the main street of town.

Bradley Lewis Luland left O’Mara’s Hotel on March 20, and walked two doors up before punching the glass window of Crisp Real Estate.

Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard the 20-year-old cut his arm and hand, before walking up the street with blood pouring from the wound.

Defence counsel Peter Sloane told the court Luland called owner Norm Crisp the following morning to apologise.

“He personally saw him … and apologised for his actions,” Mr Sloane said.

“This incident occurred at the pub with his mates, he drinks too much.”

Mr Sloane said despite medical officers thinking “he’d done an artery”, his client was lucky to walk away with minor injuries that didn’t affect his ability to work as a farm hand.

Magistrate Julian Noud said he appreciated Luland’s willingness to want to pay the full restitution.

He was ordered to pay $1818 in restitution and was banned from being within 20m of O’Mara’s Hotel between the hours of 10pm and 4am for 12 months.

No conviction was recorded