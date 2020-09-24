Menu
ALCOHOL FUELLED OUTRAGE: Levi Jaiden Hall pleaded guilty to three charges in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court after his booze fuelled outburst in March.
News

Booze-fuelled outburst lands 21yo back in court

Emily Clooney
24th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
FESTIVITIES at Apple and Grape were short-lived for one Stanthorpe man, who was “grossly intoxicated” and started yelling at security before he had to be forcibly removed by police.

On March 6, Levi Jaiden Hall started to yell and fight with security staff after they refused him entry to events at Weeroona Park.

Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard police tried to speak with the 21-year-old at around 9.30pm, however he continued to yell at them.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the court officers had to physically control Hall as they walked him across the road to the police station.

Duty lawyer Phil Crook said Hall’s actions were a result of the excessive amount of alcohol he’d drunk throughout the day.

“That’s been one of the main issues for his offending, his drinking,” Mr Crook said.

“Perhaps he’s a person who shouldn’t be drinking.”

Magistrate Julian Noud was concerned by Hall’s previous convictions, all of which were linked to alcohol.

“It’s clear that you have a chronic alcohol problem and you need to take steps to address that now because it will start to define you,” Mr Noud said.

Hall pleaded guilty to one count each of public nuisance, failing to leave a licensed premises and obstructing police

He was fined $550.

