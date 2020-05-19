Bookings roll in for accommodation operators

LOOKING UP: Foxbar Falls owner Tracy Harslett with Adam, Morwenna and Joel Harslett (taken prior to social distancing).

THERE are promising signs for accommodation operators in our region, who have already started receiving bookings for eager visitors ahead of stage two in the roadmap to easing restrictions.

From June 12 recreational travel, camping and accommodation, including caravan parks will be available to people, as long as they keep within 250km of their suburb.

Foxbar Falls operator Brendon File said it had been ‘really hectic’ with bookings since the announcement.

“We are starting to get quite a few bookings for as soon as we are allowed to open,” Mr File said.

Foxbar Falls campground on the Granite Belt.

With the already hopeful signs, Mr File said this might just be the campground’s best winter yet.

“It’s looking like it might actually be busier than a regular year,” he said.

“A lot more people are choosing to go camping.

“More group bookings and family bookings than we would usually see.”

For those craving the outdoors, Mr File said it was expected.

“There hasn’t really been much else to do.

“It is a very good and positive sign for what’s to come.”

As for motel operators, Apple & Grape Motel owner Helen Ward said, despite the ‘huge amount of cancellations’ in prior months, she had noticed a shift with bookings in the last week.

The apple & grape motel owner Helen Ward with housekeepers Kirby Hoddy and Kathy Doorley (taken prior to social distancing).

“There has been a handful of online bookings – it’s very encouraging,” Mrs Ward said.

Mrs Ward said she was hopeful for the coming months, ‘not seeing why’ people wouldn’t want to visit the region.

“It is a lovely part of the world in the winter time,” she said.

“People will be busting to get out – so we are holding on to that hope.”

While Boulevard Motel owner Kate Henderson is ‘treading water financially’, she said the ‘two or three’ bookings she had received showed encouraging signs.

“We can only hope from here,” Ms Henderson said.

“I don’t have a crystal ball – but you have to be grateful.

“We just have to take every day as it comes and see how we go.”