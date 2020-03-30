Bondi Rescue star to fight drug charge but quits show

Bondi life guard Jesse Pollock pictured after talking to the Sunday Telegraph about his past as a Bra Boy and getting in trouble with the law.

Bondi life guard Jesse Pollock pictured after talking to the Sunday Telegraph about his past as a Bra Boy and getting in trouble with the law.

Bondi Rescue star Jesse ­Polock will fight a charge of supplying illicit drugs and has quit both lifeguarding and the popular reality show because it exposed him to suicides and other traumas.

The new father and key cast member of the long-running Channel 10 series was charged with one count of supplying prohibited drugs and two counts of possession after he was arrested in Maroubra on December 8 last year.

The charges relate to 3.22gm of cocaine and 0.96gm of ketamine. When he was arrested police described Polock, 29, as appearing intoxicated.

Jesse Polock says being exposed to suicides and other traumas forced him to quite the show. Picture: Instagram

Polock's lawyer Chayana Miers confirmed to The Sunday Telegraph that he had not yet entered pleas to the ­possession charges but would fight the supply charge at a hearing set down at Waverley Local Court on May 4.

Channel 10 refused to comment on the allegations.

Polock in the Bondi Rescue uniform.

Ms Miers said Polock has quit his job as a professional lifeguard for Waverley Council at Bondi Beach "due to ­numerous suicides and difficult experiences he was ­exposed to in the role and the impact this had on him. He was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress several years ago".

Polock, a Bra Boys surf club member, has a seven-month-old baby boy with fiancee, ­Instagram model Tullie ­Zimmerman,

He said he decided to propose to Tullie during an ultrasound session.

Described as Bondi Rescue's "loveable rogue", he has a troubled past which has been well documented throughout the years, however the committed surfer has often spoke about how he has turned his life around.

When asked by a surfing magazine in 2014 what he loved about working on Bondi Rescue, he said the gig had set him on the right path.

"Thankfully the boys gave me an opportunity and I have taken it back and have loved every bit of it down there," he said.

Polock with Bondi Rescue boss Bruce ‘Hoppo’ Hopkins.

In 2015 Polock, fellow Bra Boy Koby Abberton and big wave surfer and mixed martial artist Richie "Vas" Vaculik revived the once long-dormant North Maroubra Boardriding Club.

He spoke of wanting the club to help change the fate of others who have had a similar upbringing to himself.

"Instead of egging police cars and causing trouble, we want to give them an opportunity," Polock said.

