Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A jail has been put in lockdown after a bomb threat was made to one of the prison units.
A jail has been put in lockdown after a bomb threat was made to one of the prison units.
Breaking

Bomb threat puts Brisbane jail into lockdown

by Thomas Chamberlin
14th Dec 2020 3:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Brisbane jail has been rocked by a bomb threat, which was made to one of the prison units.

The Courier-Mail has been told the threat was made to unit S1 at Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre where protection criminals live.

It's understood the threat was received via a letter in the mail.

At least one police crew is attending the jail, which is believed to be locked down.

Queensland Corrective Services has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Bomb threat puts Brisbane jail into lockdown

bomb threat brisbane womens correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        Premium Content $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        News Queensland is on track for a $15 billion economic revival, with some parts of the state experiencing a five-fold increase in travel inquiries.

        HEARTWARMING: 370 shoppers bring love to lunch extravaganza

        Premium Content HEARTWARMING: 370 shoppers bring love to lunch extravaganza

        News ‘It was hard to keep my cool or contain my excitement!’: How a picnic turned into...

        Council to debate buying into Emu Swamp Dam

        Premium Content Council to debate buying into Emu Swamp Dam

        News The action would see urban water supply bolstered for Stanthorpe residents but not...

        The cheapest time to buy Christmas toys

        Premium Content The cheapest time to buy Christmas toys

        Smarter Shopping Mark these dates in your calendar for Christmas 2021