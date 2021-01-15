Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bomb threat
Bomb threat
Crime

Bomb hoaxers behind centre shut down on loose

by Shayla Bulloch
15th Jan 2021 12:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE culprits behind a serious bomb threat at a Townsville shopping centre are still on the loose.

Police rushed to Stockland Shopping Centre at Aitkenvale about 12.30pm on Thursday to reports a bomb threat had been made to staff.

A spokeswoman from police said a person called the centre and told them they had planted a bomb in a toilet.

The centre was quickly evacuated while police swept the area and hundreds of shoppers and staff were forced out onto the street.

Stockland Townsville was evacuated after police responded to a bomb threat. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Stockland Townsville was evacuated after police responded to a bomb threat. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

"We were in Woolworths, the alarms went on and we were told to leave," a woman told the Townsville Bulletin on scene.

"They were very calm, the staff were very good and just directed us out as fast as possible."

The area was deemed safe almost two hours later.

Stockland Townsville was evacuated after police responded to a bomb threat. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Stockland Townsville was evacuated after police responded to a bomb threat. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

It's understood police already have persons of interest in relation to the threat and they are believed be juveniles.

A police spokeswoman said detectives had not charged anyone over the incident, and investigations were ongoing.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Bomb hoaxers behind centre shut down on loose

Stockland Townsville was evacuated after police responded to a bomb threat. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Stockland Townsville was evacuated after police responded to a bomb threat. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

More Stories

bomb hoax bomb threat editors picks terrorism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Premium Content 48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Employment Find out the industries crying out for workers as Queensland records a new record in job vacancies.

        The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Premium Content The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Health These are the questions that Queensland Health couldn’t answer

        JAZZED UP: Winery’s new initiative sets stage for 2021 comeback

        Premium Content JAZZED UP: Winery’s new initiative sets stage for 2021...

        News Decimated by drought and pandemic in 2020, one Granite Belt winery is determined to...

        Romance anthology earns place on summer reading list

        Romance anthology earns place on summer reading list

        News Book extract: The stage is set for drama in One From The Heart, an anthology...