BoM says smoke haze will continue to hang around

BoM says Stanthorpe’s smoke haze will continue to hang around for the coming days.

“That smoke haze is coming from fires close to the region just over the border in New South Wales,” a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said.

“The smoke is blowing in with south easterly winds that we have at the moment.”

The Bureau of Meteorology said the smoke haze is likely to continue given the proximity of Stanthorpe.

“Stanthorpe is in a position that has a few fires around the area which exposes it to smoke haze,” she said.

BoM confirmed that the level of smoke haze will depend on how QFES are maintaining and controlling those fires.

“Given the position of Stanthorpe there is a lot of possible wind directions that will blow that smoke in.

“Stanthorpe would be looking for a westerly wind to remove smoke.

“We don’t have those winds on the forecast over the next couple of days,” she said.

The high-pressured ridge currently over the Stanthorpe area is maintaining low level winds trapping in the smoke haze.

“That high pressured ridge is stopping the smoke haze from ventilating away.

“We have a small chance of it subsiding this afternoon and this evening for a brief gap,” she said.