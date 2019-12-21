Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BoM says Stanthorpe’s smoke haze will continue to hang around for the coming days.
BoM says Stanthorpe’s smoke haze will continue to hang around for the coming days.
News

BoM says smoke haze will continue to hang around

Saavanah Bourke
21st Dec 2019 8:00 AM

THE Bureau of Meteorology are predicting Stanthorpe’s smoke haze to hang around over the next coming days.

“That smoke haze is coming from fires close to the region just over the border in New South Wales,” a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said.

“The smoke is blowing in with south easterly winds that we have at the moment.”

The Bureau of Meteorology said the smoke haze is likely to continue given the proximity of Stanthorpe.

“Stanthorpe is in a position that has a few fires around the area which exposes it to smoke haze,” she said.

BoM confirmed that the level of smoke haze will depend on how QFES are maintaining and controlling those fires.

“Given the position of Stanthorpe there is a lot of possible wind directions that will blow that smoke in.

“Stanthorpe would be looking for a westerly wind to remove smoke.

“We don’t have those winds on the forecast over the next couple of days,” she said.

The high-pressured ridge currently over the Stanthorpe area is maintaining low level winds trapping in the smoke haze.

“That high pressured ridge is stopping the smoke haze from ventilating away.

“We have a small chance of it subsiding this afternoon and this evening for a brief gap,” she said.

smoke haze stanthorpe
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hampers help spread Christmas cheer

        premium_icon Hampers help spread Christmas cheer

        News The community is coming together to help those in need this holiday season.

        Farm shares Christmas spirit

        premium_icon Farm shares Christmas spirit

        News Festive season comes alive with The Granite Belt Christmas Farm offering plenty of...

        Santa could ride into town on a rain cloud this year

        Santa could ride into town on a rain cloud this year

        News EXPERTS say the Southern Downs is looking likely to be gifted a wet Christmas Day.

        Young guns fire as Oztag season wraps up

        premium_icon Young guns fire as Oztag season wraps up

        News MVPs revealed as organiser of Stanthorpe Oztag competition heaps praise on...