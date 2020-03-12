Menu
Track map for a potential Tropical Cyclone which is expected to form in the coming days
Weather

BOM releases expected path of potential cyclone

Jack Evans
12th Mar 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM
The Bureau of Meteorology has released where it believes future Tropical Cyclone Gretel will track.

The system, currently at a tropical low level, is about 165 km north northwest of Cooktown and 175 km east of Coen.

"The low is moving east southeast at 13 kilometres per hour and should gradually intensify over the next 24 hours," A BOM statement read.

"The system is moving into the Coral Sea and will continue to move away from mainland Australia over the coming days."

A track map provided by BOM shows that the Cyclone once it forms will hit category two off the coast of Rockhampton come March 16, but it will stay far enough away to not have much of an impact.

Rainfall predictions remain minimal for the remainder of the forecast period ending March 18 across the Capricorn Coast, the Rockhampton region, and The Central Highlands.

