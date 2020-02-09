Menu
ON THE WAY: According to BoM, the weekend of wet weather will roll into the working week.
News

BoM predicts a wet week ahead

Saavanah Bourke
9th Feb 2020 12:03 PM

THERE is still a "wet couple of days to go" according to Matt Bass from the Bureau of Meteorology.

The Granite Belt's weekend of wild weather is predicted to continue into the working week.

"We will continue to see those showers and thunderstorms right up until Thursday next week," Mr Bass said.

Stanthorpe received a much needed 60mm of rainfall yesterday, while Applethorpe saw 56mm and more than 100mm for Warwick.

Mr Bass said many creeks and rivers are now flowing for the first time in a long time.

"Everything is flowing quite well in that part of the world," he said.

The Stanthorpe area can expect 25 to 50mm of rainfall today, as for the week Mr Bass said rainfall totals will rely on those showers and thunderstorms.

"We will still see that rainfall continue across the region but it will be a bit more hit and miss."

For more weather information and forecasts visit bom.gov.au.

Stanthorpe Border Post

