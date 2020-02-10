BoM issues severe thunderstorm warning

BoM have issud a severe thunderstorm warnings for areas of the Granite Belt and Southern Downs.

THE Bureau of Meteorology have issued severe thunderstorm warnings for people in Darling Downs and Granite Belt areas, including parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia and Maranoa and Warrego Forecast Districts.

The warning was issued at 11:57am today with severe thunderstorms developing in a broad area over the southeast inland.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Toowoomba, Dalby, Roma, Emerald, St George, Blackwater, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi, Carnarvon National Park, Mungindi and Tara.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 3:00pm.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210.