Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BoM have issud a severe thunderstorm warnings for areas of the Granite Belt and Southern Downs.
BoM have issud a severe thunderstorm warnings for areas of the Granite Belt and Southern Downs.
News

BoM issues severe thunderstorm warning

Saavanah Bourke
10th Feb 2020 12:34 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology have issued severe thunderstorm warnings for people in Darling Downs and Granite Belt areas, including parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia and Maranoa and Warrego Forecast Districts.

The warning was issued at 11:57am today with severe thunderstorms developing in a broad area over the southeast inland.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Toowoomba, Dalby, Roma, Emerald, St George, Blackwater, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi, Carnarvon National Park, Mungindi and Tara.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 3:00pm.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210.

bureau of metereology flash flooding hail heavy rainfall severe thunderstorm warning
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Swimming siblings marked as force to be reckoned with

        premium_icon Swimming siblings marked as force to be reckoned with

        News St Joseph’s School annual senior swimming carnival showed Stanthorpe’s swimming potential with the Kay siblings dominating the day

        Rain boosts spirits in low yield harvest season

        premium_icon Rain boosts spirits in low yield harvest season

        News A Cottonvale winery makes the most of the wet weather during their harvest...

        Heavy rain brings both chaos and hope

        premium_icon Heavy rain brings both chaos and hope

        Weather Heavy rainfall smashes Queensland but brings relief to drought-hit regions

        MORE TO COME: Forecast promising for region

        premium_icon MORE TO COME: Forecast promising for region

        News Bureau of Meteorology forecasts another wet week for the Southern Downs.