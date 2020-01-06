BoM expects isolated showers and thunderstorms

SCATTERED RAINFALL: According to the Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye map we can see parts of the Granite Belt expecting 25-50 per cent chance of rainfall on Sunday.

THERE is a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the Granite Belt this week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

As for today, we can expect a mostly sunny day with a top of 32 degrees, as the majority of people head back to work after the holiday season.

“A little bit of smoke and cloud around this morning,” a spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said.

“That should all clear this afternoon with an isolated shower or thunderstorm expected.”

Those isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will stick around, with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 30s in the coming days.

“Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will see temperatures from 32 to 34 degrees.

“A little bit of cloud build up with one or two isolated showers or thunderstorms.

“This will continue for a number of days,” the spokesman said.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the best chance of rainfall would come on the weekend as showers and thunderstorms became less isolated.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye map we can see parts of the Granite Belt expecting 25-50 per cent chance of rainfall on Saturday.

“There is a better chance to see more consistent rainfall on both Saturday and Sunday,” the BoM spokesman said.

“However, showers and thunderstorms still remain very isolated.

“It’s very hit and miss, otherwise fine and sunny for the week.”