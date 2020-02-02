Bollocks: World reacts to controversial Mankad

Mankad is back! And the debate got heated …

A cricketing debate has reignited once again after the latest example of the sport's most controversial dismissal - the "Mankad" - reared its ugly head once again this time at the Under-19s World Cup in South Africa.

Last year, Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin did the unthinkable during the Indian Premier League.

During the Rajasthan Royals's season opener against the Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur, Ashwin paused part way through his delivery stride, spun around, flicked off the bails and appealed for the wicket of non-striker Jos Buttler.

The cricket world erupted in anger and disgust. Ashwin had attempted the blasphemous "Mankad".

Mankading is considered one of the lowest acts in the sport, primarily for going against the "Spirit of Cricket". It's an unwritten rule that you just don't do it.

On Friday, an Afghan youngster saw the debate resurface once again.

In the under-19s quarterfinal, Pakistan were 3/127, only 63 runs away from booking a spot in the semi finals.

Afghan spin bowler Noor Ahmad, desperate for a breakthrough, Mankaded opening batsman Mohammad Huraira for 64.

Ahmad wildly celebrated with his invigorated teammates, securing the wicket during a critical moment in the quarterfinal run chase.

While it didn't effect the end result of the match with Pakistan booking a semi-final against old rivals India, the tactic divided opinions.

In the must-win match, Afghanistan had clearly resorted to a "win at all costs" mentality.

The excessive celebration did not sit well with many spectators, especially considering the method in which they achieved the dismissal.

🚨 MANKAD 🚨



Noor Ahmed used the Mankad mode of dismissal to see off Pakistan's well-set Muhammad Hurraira for 64!



What do you make of it? 👇 #U19CWC | #AFGvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/DoNKksj1KN — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 31, 2020

Not sure what is more embarrassing, the bowler actually deciding to mankad and/or the celebrations of his teammates in acceptance 🤬🤦🏼‍♂️ #U19CWC https://t.co/PO9ZkZssVQ — Tom Gaymor (@TomGaymor) January 31, 2020

Afghanistan captain Farhan Zakhil sheepishly conceded after the match, "To be honest, it was not in the spirit of the game."

Huraira also accepted he had made a mistake, one he wouldn't make again.

"I should've been in the crease, and I'll learn from the mistake. I'll ensure it isn't repeated again," he said.

English pace bowler James Anderson called for the controversial law to be "removed" after seeing the footage.

"I think there are enough ways to get a batsman out involving skill, either as a bowler or fielder). I don't think I've played with anyone who feels like this is a legitimate way of getting someone out," Anderson tweeted.

Ravi Ashwin copped plenty of criticism for his Mankad last March.

To perform a Mankad, the bowler removes the bails at the non-striker's end before the ball is released. If the non-striking batsman is out of his crease, the fielding side has every right to appeal for a wicket.

Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad attempted the dismissal regularly in his career - so much so, it was soon named after the controversial all rounder.

Mankad copped plenty of criticism at the time, but legendary cricketer Sir Don Bradman defended his actions.

"For the life of me, I can't understand why they questioned his sportsmanship. The laws of cricket make it quite clear that the non-striker must keep within his ground until the ball has been delivered," Bradman wrote in his autobiography.

"By backing up too far or too early, the non-striker is very obviously gaining an unfair advantage."

Despite the negative connotations surrounding Mankading, it is completely legal. When the non-striker leaves his crease early, they are attempting to unfairly reduce the distance needed to complete a run.

It's spelled out clearly in Article 41.16.1 of the Laws of Cricket.

"If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out."

Vinoo Mankad was a talented cricket, but is remembered primarily for his controversial run outs.

Although Mankading is heavily disliked among the cricket community, it's lawful. The real Mankad debate surfaces around whether it's within the "Spirit of the Game" to not give the batsman a warning before making an appeal.

Ian Bishop defended young Ahmad, suggesting non-striker Huraira was in the wrong.

"A lot of people would look at these young men and disparage their character. To me that is wrong. This is the law," Bishop said.

"The emphasis of Spirit of Cricket should be for the non-striker to stay in his ground until the release of the ball."

- Some remarks for the Afghan U19 boy are very harsh & uncalled for. The lad was well within his right to opt for Mankad. Rules are clear cut & everyone is there to win. — Asif Khan (@mak_asif) January 31, 2020

The 'Mankad' is a thoroughly fair, legal act,... Also changed in 2017 was an important aspect of the law. Previously, the bowler was only permitted to run out a non-striker backing up before entering his delivery stride. — Dean Headley (@deanheadley585) February 1, 2020

Cricket has changed a lot since Mankad played his last Test match in 1959. With increasing reliance on TV umpires, slow-motion cameras and DRS technology, every inch matters.

In the 1950s, bowlers were arguably less worried about the non-striker stepping out of his crease a tad earlier than necessary. Today, that extra step could be the difference between a win and a loss, particularly in T20 cricket.

Mankading is necessary more than ever before. Perhaps it's time for non-strikers to take some responsibility and stay put until the ball is released.

Maybe Vinoo Mankad wasn't such a bad bloke after all.