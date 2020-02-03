Boiler room: Maroons overheat in lift nightmare

Queensland coach Kevin Walters says his days of placing curfews on Maroons stars are over.

But there were no party bans needed when 33 of Queensland's top NRL players gathered in Brisbane for a bonding camp over the weekend because some of them couldn't get out of their hotel.

A group of at least six Queensland players and trainer Alex Corvo got stuck in a faulty elevator at the Pullman Brisbane hotel on Saturday night for nearly two hours.

Jai Arrow took to Instagram to share the drama.

The lift got so hot and sweaty that the players stripped down to their underwear to try and cool down as they waited for help.

It looked more like a sauna than a hotel lift with steam filling the tiny space and sweat pouring off the burly players.

Among the group was Maroons skipper Daly Cherry-Evans, Newcastle dynamo Kalyn Ponga and Gold Coast duo Jai Arrow and Phillip Sami.

Arrow told The Courier-Mail the group thought it was funny for the first 20 minutes, but as an hour ticked by the mood started to change.

"There was a few panicking - I was one!" he said.

Kevin Walters would’ve been wondering what happened to his players. Photo: AAP Image/David Mariuz

One of the players, who we have opted not to name, started to become seriously affected by the claustrophobic and uncomfortable situation.

The lift eventually got going again after more than 90 minutes, but it was an ordeal the players do not want to endure again.

Queensland's annual pre-season camp has had a couple of alcohol-related dramas in recent years, but this was an entirely new saga for the Maroons.

Walters changed up the camp this year by combining experienced and emerging players for the first time.

For a few of them it was an unforgettable weekend.