Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A bodybuilder once touted as Australia’s next big thing has been charged with supplying cocaine to lawyer Shaune Irving.
A bodybuilder once touted as Australia’s next big thing has been charged with supplying cocaine to lawyer Shaune Irving.
Crime

Bodybuilder busted over alleged coke supply to lawyer

by PATRICK BILLINGS, KATE KYRIACOU
24th Sep 2020 6:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Queenslander bodybuilder once flagged as the "next big thing" has been charged with supplying cocaine to Brisbane lawyer Shaune Irving.

Ben Alexander Townson, 31, appeared briefly in Brisbane Magistrates Court today via video link.

He has been charged with unlawfully supplying a dangerous drug and money laundering.

Bodybuilder Ben Alexander Townson has been charged with supplying cocaine to lawyer Shaune Irving.
Bodybuilder Ben Alexander Townson has been charged with supplying cocaine to lawyer Shaune Irving.

A bench charge sheet alleges that between November and December last year Townson unlawfully supplied cocaine to Shaune Kerry James Irving in Brisbane

It also alleges Townson knowingly laundered money between those dates.

Townson was charged following a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

Irving, who previously worked at Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, was charged earlier in the year with attempting to pervert justice and perjury for allegedly giving false testimony at a CCC hearing in January.

Lawyer Shaune Irving leaves the Pine Rivers Magistrates Courts.
Lawyer Shaune Irving leaves the Pine Rivers Magistrates Courts.

He is also charged with three counts of making a false verified statement after allegedly stating falsely that a woman was driving his Mercedes-Benz when it was booked for speeding last year.

He has previously indicated he will fight the charges.

Barrister Eric Engwirda, instructed by TWC Lawyers, today appeared for Townson and asked for a short adjournment in order to make a bail application.

"The materials came through just recently. We haven't had an opportunity to take proper instructions on in," he said.

Acting magistrate Paul Bryne remanded Townson at the Brisbane Watchhouse.

Townson, of Murarrie, has competed in Australia championship bodybuilding and was labelled the country's "next big thing" in 2013.

Originally published as Bodybuilder busted over alleged coke supply to Brisbane lawyer

ben alexander townson court crime drugs shaune irving

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The truth about working from home in Queensland

        Premium Content The truth about working from home in Queensland

        News The COVID pandemic’s most disruptive impact on every day life came with working from home. Some loved it and others struggled while companies remain divided.

        Booze-fuelled outburst lands 21yo back in court

        Premium Content Booze-fuelled outburst lands 21yo back in court

        News The Stanthorpe man’s was warned to address his alcohol problem after an aggressive...

        WARNING: Fire ban for Southern Downs

        Premium Content WARNING: Fire ban for Southern Downs

        Information Extremely dry and windy conditions will see the region’s fire risk spike over...

        NAMED: Man accused of punching 67yo woman in face

        NAMED: Man accused of punching 67yo woman in face

        News It is alleged he struck the older woman when she asked him not to litter.