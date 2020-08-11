Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A rider was killed in a serious motorbike crash at Coles Creek on Monday night.
A rider was killed in a serious motorbike crash at Coles Creek on Monday night.
News

Police allege hit and run after body found on Hwy

Frances Klein
11th Aug 2020 8:20 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 48-year-old motorbike rider who died on the side of the Bruce Highway near Gympie last night could have been hit by a car that fled the scene, according to Queensland Police.

The body of the rider was found between the two northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway, 200m south of the Mary Valley Link Rd overpass at Coles Creek about 11pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motorbike, a Suzuki SV1000S, was found 100m away lying on its side.

Investigations suggest the man was parked on the nearby off-ramp and was standing holding his helmet when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Further inquiries indicate a utility may have overtaken the motorcyclist and another vehicle at high speed prior to the incident, QPS reported.

RELATED: 'Held him, kissed him': Imbil mum first at son's fatal crash

Police are trying to gather a complete picture of the incident and are appealing for any witnesses, particularly motorists travelling on the Bruce Highway around the Kybong area between 10pm and 11pm, or anyone who may have relevant dashcam vision to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers or call 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number: QP2001680708 on the online suspicious activity form.

More Stories

body found bruce highway gympie editors picks gympie crashes gympie crime gympie police hit and run information mary valley crashes motrobike rider police appeal
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Restrictions lifted as QLD records one new case

        Premium Content Restrictions lifted as QLD records one new case

        News Queensland has recorded its first new case of coronavirus in eight days, but because it is not linked to the Logan cluster, restrictions on aged care homes will be...

        Crunch time as ‘crucial’ COVID window ends

        Premium Content Crunch time as ‘crucial’ COVID window ends

        News Crunch time for Queensland as ‘crucial’ COVID window ends

        COVID cancels celebration of most vulnerable

        Premium Content COVID cancels celebration of most vulnerable

        News Granite Belt senior citizen leaders say there’s never been a more important time to...

        ‘ARMAGEDDON’: Winery’s dicey encounter

        Premium Content ‘ARMAGEDDON’: Winery’s dicey encounter

        News The swift action of firefighters has been praised by owners of Savina Lane Wines...