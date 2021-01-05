Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police searching for a man who failed to resurface in a canal have pulled a body from the water.
Police searching for a man who failed to resurface in a canal have pulled a body from the water.
News

Body found in search for man

by Jacob Miley
5th Jan 2021 10:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police searching for a man who failed to resurface in a Gold Coast canal have pulled a body from the water.

The grim discovery was made just after 9am.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Hooker and Sunshine boulevards at Broadbeach about 5.30am Tuesday after reports a man, who was with a group, entered the water and did not return.

 

Police search for missing man in water at Broadbeach. PHOTO: Scott Powick
Police search for missing man in water at Broadbeach. PHOTO: Scott Powick

 

It's understood the group was from interstate and were staying nearby.

 

Multiple police crews, and Surf Life Saving Queensland staff assisted in the search.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Body found in search for man in Gold Coast canal

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        600+ CRIMES: Stanthorpe’s 2020 crime trends revealed

        Premium Content 600+ CRIMES: Stanthorpe’s 2020 crime trends revealed

        News Drugs, theft, assault, and more. These are the shocking trends of Stanthorpe’s illegal activity and what they mean for you.

        TOP 10: Moments that shaped SDRC in 2020

        Premium Content TOP 10: Moments that shaped SDRC in 2020

        News Pandemics, public councillor conflicts, and controversial moves. These were the...

        CONVICTED: Stanthorpe drug criminals, protesters, and more

        Premium Content CONVICTED: Stanthorpe drug criminals, protesters, and more

        News A court heard one man breached strict Covid quarantine laws to attend a protest on...

        Downs farmer receives year worth of rain in one night

        Premium Content Downs farmer receives year worth of rain in one night

        News Bruce McLeish started 2020 with empty paddocks and dry dams. But Tuesday’s storm...