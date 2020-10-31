Menu
Police are scrambling for information after a body was discovered inside a “well alight” car in Sydney’s west on Saturday morning.
Body found in burning car in Sydney

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
31st Oct 2020 11:14 AM

A body has been discovered inside a car found burning in Sydney's west as police scramble for information on Saturday morning.

The body, which is yet to be formally identified, was located after firefighters extinguished a car engulfed in flames on Brenan Street at Smithfield.

NSW Police have called for anyone who might have captured the car on dashcam footage to come forward as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 8.20am following reports of a car well alight.

Officers from Fairfield police have established a crime scene and are appealing for anyone with information or footage from Brenan Street between 7.30am and 9am today to come forward.

Vision can be handed into any police station or uploaded anonymously to Crime Stoppers online.

Brenan Street is mostly residential with the exception of the large Brenan Park located near Smithfield RSL.

Local road closures were in place and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000

