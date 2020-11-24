Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘Blue tape and condoms’: Brothers on rape, incest charges

by Bianca Hrovat
24th Nov 2020 8:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Two brothers have been remanded in custody for the alleged rape and incest of an adult woman from Strathpine, in a case described as "remarkably serious" by Magistrate Trevor Morgan.

The case was heard at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court when the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared for a bail application hearing.

The court heard the man denied the charges.

The police prosecutor told the court that while the investigation was in its early stages, there were indications of corroborating injuries and they had located "blue tape and condoms" allegedly involved.

Mr Morgan said there was too great a risk of the defendant interfering with witnesses given the familiar relationship between the parties allegedly involved.

The man was therefore remanded in custody until his committal mention on January 27.

The man's brother and co-accused did not apply for bail and remains in police custody until his first appearance on December 2.

Originally published as 'Blue tape and condoms': Brothers on rape, incest charges

More Stories

court editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick woman scores life-changing Gold Lotto win

        Premium Content Warwick woman scores life-changing Gold Lotto win

        News The woman said she was stunned to learn the ticket she bought in Killarney was a division one winner.

        ‘Targeted attack’: Shots fired at five homes overnight

        Premium Content ‘Targeted attack’: Shots fired at five homes overnight

        News Police have established crimes scenes at five homes after a series of drive-by...

        Fatigue possible cause of crash that injured two people

        Premium Content Fatigue possible cause of crash that injured two people

        News Police are concerned a motorist may have endangered themself, their family and...

        Two Southern Downs children killed in horror dam crash

        Premium Content Two Southern Downs children killed in horror dam crash

        News The horrific accident has left another 1yo boy fighting for his life in hospital.