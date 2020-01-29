Blue light covers parents on Valentine’s Day

BLUE LIGHT FUN: Valentine’s Day Dance Party will be held on Friday February 14 from 6-8pm.

STANTHORPE Blue Light Disco will set the mood on St Valentine’s Day, taking babysitting duties into its own hands and giving parents the night off.

The Valentine’s Day Dance Party will be the first Stanthorpe Blue Light Disco event of 2020, kicking off the year with plenty of love in the air.

The dance party will cater for school-aged children from Prep to Year 6.

The canteen will be supplied with hot food, snacks and drinks, all available for purchase.

Stanthorpe Police Senior Constable Jim Ellis said lucky door and dance competition prizes will be up for grabs.

He said it’s up to parents whether they can stay with their kids or leave them for the duration of the disco.

“Parents are more than welcome to stay but if they want to go and celebrate with someone they are welcome to do that too.”

He said Blue Light Disco’s are a great way to foster relationships between police and youth.

“That is exactly what we try to achieve with these types of events.”

The Valentine’s Day Dance Party will be held on Friday February 14, at St Paul’s Anglican Church Hall, Corundum St, Stanthorpe, from 6–8pm