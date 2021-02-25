Bloomin’ marvellous! Tourists driven to see outback colours

Summer rains have turned parts of the dry, dusty outback into a sea of colour in an intoxicating incentive for travellers to head west.

With the launch this week of Queensland's Outback tourist season, the bush's peak tourism body has unveiled a road trip guide to the region showcasing the, eye-opening adventures, rich cultural experiences, beautiful landscapes, natural wonders and the return of many of the iconic country events cancelled due to the coronavirus last year.

While the tourism industry has been left reeling from the pandemic, the outback fared better than some other regions last year as Aussies unable to head overseas instead hit the open road during winter and spring in what is traditionally the busiest period out west.

Nicoline Demisch near Thargomindah among the flowers and colour of the QLD Outback.

The end of summer typically signals the start of the outback season when sizzling temperatures begin to drop.

Travellers this year will be rewarded with stunning scenery in places like Bulloo Shire on the state's western border, where summer soakings have given way to spectacular blooms of wildflowers.

Stunning flowers are springing up in the outback after life-giving rains.

Outback Queensland Tourism Association CEO Denise Brown said the region was looking at its most spectacular in years.

"It has been a great summer for those in the Outback with the summer rains breathing even more life to the region, bringing along the spectacular Outback Queensland birdlife and wildflowers that truly are a sight to behold," she said.

The Outback Queensland Drive Guide features a dozen tailored itineraries as well as local knowledge on some of the state's quirkiest and quaintest attractions from Birdsville to Blackall.

