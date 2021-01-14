Menu
'Bloody scary': Woman injured after car rollover

Tegan Annett
Natalie Wynne
and
14th Jan 2021 9:42 AM
UPDATE 9.30am:

A witness of a car rollover involving a woman in her 70s described it as "bloody scary".

Emergency services rushed to Nambour Connection Rd after reports of a single car crash at 8.45am Thursday morning.

"It was bloody scary … it rolled twice," the resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said.

A woman in her 70s was treated for suspected spinal and head injuries after a car rollover.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Nambour station officer Jason Evans said the woman crashed after attempting to pull into a driveway.

"It appears the woman has gone to turn into a driveway, and she's missed the driveway and gone down an embankment and rolled her vehicle," he said.

The woman was in a stable condition but was treated by paramedics for suspected spinal and head injuries.

She was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Mr Evans said fire crews arrived within minutes because the crash occured close to the station.

Earlier:

A woman in her 70s is being treated for suspected spinal injuries after a car rollover.

Emergency services rushed to Nambour Connection Rd around 8.50am, near the Yandina South connection road, with reports of a single car crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman in her 70s was being treated by paramedics for suspected spinal and head injuries.

She said the woman was in a stable condition.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Police are also on the scene.

