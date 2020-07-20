‘Bloody dirty’: Warwick LNP slams Springborg dumping

GROWING TENSIONS: Lawrence Springborg was removed from the LNP executive role, in a move that shocked his overwhelmingly supportive Southern Downs base.

GROWING TENSIONS: Lawrence Springborg was removed from the LNP executive role, in a move that shocked his overwhelmingly supportive Southern Downs base.

Southern Downs LNP members have slammed news local “founding father” of the Queensland party, Lawrence Springborg, has been “dumped” from the party’s executive.

The Courier Mail revealed that concerns over Mr Springborg’s role as Goondiwindi Mayor could have been a conflict of interest, resulting in the party’s move.

It was noted the decision came after Mr Springborg said president Dave Hutchinson’s position was untenable if party issues couldn’t be resolved.

Mr Springborg had been one of three trustees of the party, a position which has influence over finances and investments.

LNP member for the Southern Downs James Lister was not alerted by the party prior to the story.

“I don’t really keep track of inside politics down in Brisbane – in fact I found about Lawrence’s situation in this morning’s newspapers,” he said.

“Councillor Springborg is widely beloved as the founding father of the LNP, and he’s a very important source of wisdom and support for me personally. He has a lot to offer, so I hope that he’ll consider returning to a senior position at some stage down the track.”

Mr Springborg also helped manage Mr Lister’s campaign in 2018.

Warwick resident and longtime Springborg supporter Doug Cutmore labelled the move “madness”.

“I’m at a loss why they’ve done what they’ve done,” he said.

“I have to say, I’m a bit disillusioned with politics in this day and age. It’s bloody dirty, and politicians aren’t what they used to be.”

As an election dates looms, Mr Cutmore said this move would be far from the last.

“There is more to come out yet from what we’ve seen so far,” he said.

“It will be interesting to see what (Peter) Dutton says. I don’t think he thinks much of the president anyway.

“That could be when the bunfight starts.”

James Lister and Lawrence Springborg have long been close LNP counterparts.

A senior member of the Warwick LNP branch, who asked to remain anonymous due to party lines, said they were “outraged” by the decision.

“He’s (Springborg’s) a fantastic man and very much loved and respected by everyone that’s a member, particularly in our region,” they said.

“I’d be very disappointed if state executives couldn’t find another role for him.”

Life member of the LNP and Warwick branch president Dawn Scrymgeour was one of the party members who congratulated Mr Springborg on his efforts as LNP executive.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Lawrence,” she said.

“Like all party members, I’ve always admired him for what he’s done.”

Lawrence Springborg in parliament. Pic Annette Dew

At the meeting, Brisbane lawyer Craig Ray was selected to replace Mr Springborg, meaning there would now no regional representative.

Southern Downs Labor candidate Joel Richters said the move was “a disgrace”.

“It speaks volume that they’ve removed the last regional representative from the executive,” he said.

“It flies in the face of rural Queenslanders and the relationship between Liberals and Nationals in Queensland seems to be untenable.”

Setting aside party lines, Mr Richters said Mr Springborg was a “gentleman” of a political leader.

“Lawrence has been great for rural Queensland and I consider him a statesman,” he said.

“He’s always been a very courteous man willing sit down and help many people across the electorate.”

Mr Springborg issued a statement earlier today.

“Since I have retired from state parliament I have refrained from engaging in public commentary on party political matters,” he said.

“It was a great privilege to represent the interest of LNP members as a party trustee.

“The appointment of party trustees is a matter for the party’s state executive.”

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud was absent from the meeting and was contacted by the Warwick Daily News but did not reply in time for our deadline.