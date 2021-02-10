Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Teen struck by truck ‘fleeing stolen car’

by Rachael Rosel, Emily Toxward
10th Feb 2021 1:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenager was struck by a small truck on Bermuda Street in Broadbeach Waters after allegedly running from a stolen vehicle.

The man allegedly hit a parked car on Andrew St before he got out and fled the scene on foot.

A teen was struck by a truck after allegedly fleeing a stolen vehicle on the Gold Coast. Picture: Scott Powick
A teen was struck by a truck after allegedly fleeing a stolen vehicle on the Gold Coast. Picture: Scott Powick

It is understood the car was stolen from Robina overnight.

It appeared a member of public attempted to chase the teen who was hit by a passing truck on the corner of Andrew St and Bermuda avenue and is now being treated in GC university hospital in a stable condition.

The teenager was chased by a member of the public. Picture: Scott Powick
The teenager was chased by a member of the public. Picture: Scott Powick

An eyewitness said they saw the man's vehicle hit a parked car about noon on Wednesday before the driver left the vehicle and ran onto the road.

"There was blood everywhere," the eyewitness said.

 

An eyewitness said there was blood everywhere. Picture: Scott Powick
An eyewitness said there was blood everywhere. Picture: Scott Powick

It's believed at least 10 police and unmarked cars were at the scene.

A QAS spokesperson confirmed there were four ambulance crews on the scene including one that arrived immediately.

Originally published as 'Blood everywhere': Teen struck by truck 'fleeing stolen car'

editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        EVENTS BOOM: Regional tourism gets $150K cash injection

        Premium Content EVENTS BOOM: Regional tourism gets $150K cash injection

        News The investment will kickstart new events and give old favourites such as Apple and...

        OVERHAUL: New bail laws, GPS tagging in youth crime blitz

        Premium Content OVERHAUL: New bail laws, GPS tagging in youth crime blitz

        Crime Queensland’s anti-terror boss will head a new youth crime taskforce

        Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court