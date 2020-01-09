Blinds ensure all weather area

Ray Palmer and Wayne Evans from the Stanthorpe Agricultural Society Wine subcommittee in front of one of the new blinds at Stanthorpe Showgrounds wine pavilion. Photo credit: David Oag.

The Stanthorpe Agricultural Society’s Wine subcommittee have recently improved their facilities at the wine pavilion with the addition of new all-weather blinds. As well as affording rain protection, these blinds will act as wind breaks along the eastern side of the verandah, making that space more user friendly for both the subcommittee and for groups who hire this facility throughout the year.

This improvement has been assisted by Grants to Community funding from the Southern Downs Regional Council, and the Society and wine subcommittee appreciate council’s support for this project.

To hire the wine pavilion for your next function, please go to https://www.stanthorpeshowgrounds.com.au/facility-hire-forms, complete the Event Application Form and email to events@stanagsociety.com.au.

We look forward to hosting your event at Stanthorpe Showgrounds.