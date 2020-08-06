Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kerryn O'Connor died as a result of electrocution on February 28, 2017.
Kerryn O'Connor died as a result of electrocution on February 28, 2017.
News

'Blatantly inadequate': Magistrate slams pump which caused woman’s death

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
6th Aug 2020 7:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The parents of a dead Townsville woman wept outside court after a magistrate slashed a fine for a director of a company who sold their daughter a defective water pump.

Kerryn O'Connor was found lifeless with a "KASA Deep Diver Pump" strung across her body in the early hours of March 1, 2017.

She had been electrocuted and an investigation by the Queensland Electrical Safety Office found that the pump failed to comply with ­Australian standards for electrical safety and as such a nationwide ­recall was ordered.

 

MORE NEWS>>>

Sally Jeanette Althaus knees innocent woman in the groin during drunk pub scuffle

Botched Ingham home invasion leaves man in hospital, police allege

Charters Towers police to crack down on fatal five in wake of highway crash

 

Appearing in Townsville Magistrates Court on Wednesday via video link, Zoran Kacavenda, sole director of online business the Pump Factory Pty Ltd was resentenced after pleading guilty as an individual and as a business to breaches of the Electrical Safety Act 2002, which caused Ms O'Connor's death.

A technical error in the first sentence led to the case being reopened a fortnight ago.

The court heard Kacavenda sold the Chinese-made pumps through his eBay store, where Ms O'Connor purchased the pump.

Zoran Kacavenda outside Townsville Magistrates Court. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Zoran Kacavenda outside Townsville Magistrates Court. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Magistrate Howard Osbourne ­initially fined Kacavenda's company $1m on May 10 last year. Kacavenda was also fined $200,000 by Mr ­Osbourne as the director of the ­company.

The court heard Kacavenda believed the pumps were up to European standards, but made no inquiries about what the standards were.

Kacavenda never tested the pumps apart from plugging in the machine and turning it on before shipping them to customers, the court heard.

Magistrate Ross Mack told the court he believed the steps Kacavenda undertook to certify the pumps were "blatantly inadequate".

"Mr Kacavenda's concession that he was unable to recall how he came to the conclusion that the European standards were identical with ­Australian standards, further illustrates the inadequacy of the steps the defendant took to ensure the pumps were safe to use in Australia."

Ms O'Connor's mother and father were present in court to hear the resentence.

Mr Mack fined Kacavenda's ­company Pump Factory Pty Ltd $250,000.

A conviction was recorded.

Kacavenda was fined a further $50,000 as the director of the business.

No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as 'Blatantly inadequate': Magistrate slams pump which caused woman's death

More Stories

Show More
australian standards court death electrocuted faulty safety townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man allegedly flew into QLD from virus hotspot

        Premium Content Man allegedly flew into QLD from virus hotspot

        News A man avoided Queensland’s tough restrictions on travellers from known coronavirus hotspots by travelling from NSW to the ACT.

        BACK TO BUSINESS: Netballers relish chance to play

        Premium Content BACK TO BUSINESS: Netballers relish chance to play

        Sport Stanthorpe netballers hit the courts in fine fashion with a swag of victories after...

        Woman laundered money for man she met on dating app

        Premium Content Woman laundered money for man she met on dating app

        Crime Southern Downs mother carried out the crime as directed by the man

        Shock findings: Abused kids taken from bad to worse

        Premium Content Shock findings: Abused kids taken from bad to worse

        News Vulnerable kids taken from bad situations and put in even worse ones