BLAST FROM PAST: Stanthorpe’s lost treasures

BLAST FROM PAST: The businesses the Granite Belt community are longing for again.

THERE is no shortage of iconic locations across the Granite Belt that have helped shape the community and region as we know it today.

Over the years, some of these treasured institutions have been forced to close their doors, leaving the community longing for days gone by.

While new businesses are popping up and there is a resurgence of life across the region, it doesn’t fill the void left by these now historic locations.

Whether it’s a popular restaurant or old cinema, here are five businesses the community is longing for.

Vincenzo’s has been closed for more than two years.

Vincenzo’s

For more than two years, locals and tourists alike have passed the big apple and wondered longingly when the iconic deli would reopen.

In May 2018, a “closed for business” sign was unexpectedly placed on the Thulimbah-based cafe’s door.

The closure sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community, with locals unsure where they could by the popular home-style meals and array of locally produced deli items.

Today, the ‘big apple’ still stands by an empty Vincenzo’s with many wondering what the future holds for this iconic highway spot.

The Arcadia Theatre in Stanthorpe around 1933.

Arcadia Theatre

Opened in the late 1930s, Arcadia Theatre helped define generations of Granite Belt residents.

A popular Friday night hangout for many, the theatre quickly became a hub of activity as the region’s youth looked for a place to relax before the weekend.

While many are unsure of when the cinema played its final film under the Sourris family, a revival at the cinema was made in 2018.

The Stanthorpe Film Society was established to bring the big screen experience back to the Granite Belt.

A five-month stint of weekly showings was all that was on offer by the enthusiastic group.

Since then, there has been a call-out by the community, who are longing for a silver screen to return to the Granite Belt.

Stanthorpe Bowling Alley

A fairly modern addition to Stanthorpe’s history, the bowling alley quickly became a location loved by adults and children alike.

Built in 2009, the six-lane bowling alley and its adjoining children’s playground was the perfect place to entertain children on cool, winter days.

Families flocked from places like Warwick and Tenterfield to enjoy the 10-pin fun.

However, the bowling alley fun was short-lived in Stanthorpe, with the site of the laneway revamped to the Alley Arcade in 2014.

The Commercial Hotel has had many lives, now operating as a coffee shop.

Commercial Hotel

It’s a pub that is ideally located in the heart of town but one that hasn’t had its ‘hey day’ in several years.

The Commercial Hotel was established in 1915 and was often one of the most sought-after places to stay in Stanthorpe.

Since then, the pub has gone through several lives – once operating as a science bar before reinventing itself now as a coffee shop.

While the Commercial Hotel still stands and remains open, beer hasn’t flowed from the taps in several years.

The Bramble Patch "Dessertery" has been closed since 2018.

The Bramble Patch

Known for their homemade chutneys and delicious ice-creams, The Bramble Patch was must-go place for tourists and locals exploring the Granite Belt.

For more than 25 years, the deli served up the award-winning delicacies from their Glen Aplin-based shop.

At the end of 2018, the owners officially closed their farm shop, leaving many wondering when they’d get to sample the delicious treats again.

The Bramble Patch’s homemade products are still for sale at retailers around the region.

