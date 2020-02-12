Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BMA's Blackwater Mine in Central Queensland.
BMA's Blackwater Mine in Central Queensland.
Business

Blackwater mine inaccessible until further notice

Melanie Whiting
11th Feb 2020 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HEAVY rain has blocked access to a Central Queensland mine.

A weather alert issued today by BHP, said Blackwater Mine was inaccessible and team members should not travel to the site.

Their advice came after a major rain event in the region on Monday night, combined with heavy rainfall in recent days.

"Blackwater Mine's incident management team is actively managing the situation, and will remain in place until further notice," BHP said.

"If you work at Blackwater Mine, your immediate leader will advise when it is safe to return to work.

"Safety is our number one priority. Please put your safety first."

It is unknown at this stage when the site will be accessible again.

It is understood permanent and contract workers are expected to be paid while the mine is inaccessible.

BHP has been contacted for further comment.

bhp blackwater mine mining news weather
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Winemaker plans to shave 25 year old mo for cancer

        premium_icon Winemaker plans to shave 25 year old mo for cancer

        News A Granite Belt winemaker will shave his beard of 25 years off for the upcoming World's Greatest Shave

        Campaign to save shop steps up with planned event

        Campaign to save shop steps up with planned event

        News Trio of acts set to step in and show support for the Happy Valley Hippy Shop.

        SEVERE STORM WARNING: Rainfall may lead to flash flooding

        SEVERE STORM WARNING: Rainfall may lead to flash flooding

        News WARWICK and Stanthorpe named in latest BOM warning.

        Old ambulance station serves new purpose

        premium_icon Old ambulance station serves new purpose

        News A Granite Belt medical clinic now appeals to more than just sick patients