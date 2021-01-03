Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Coronavirus: Here's what to do while you’re bored in isolation
Trend setting

Bizarre way people documented 2020

by Stephanie Bedo
3rd Jan 2021 2:23 PM

Some people look back at their year in photos, others journal and for many, 2020 was a year they'd rather just put behind them.

But there's people all over the world who didn't just document every day - they knitted it, in the form of the day's weather.

Yep, there was a thread colour for the weather every day of the year. Now that's commitment.

And you can see all their glorious creations wrapped up in one big, colourful Twitter thread.

Everyone took to social media on January 1 to share their final result.

Some were so long they couldn't fit in the photo.

Please enjoy this selection of pictures and marvel at the people who can take comfort from 2020, literally.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Originally published as Bizarre way people documented 2020

editors picks hobbies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SOAKED: Town receives 100mm+ deluge in just one hour

        Premium Content SOAKED: Town receives 100mm+ deluge in just one hour

        News The small Southern Downs town faced severe weather warnings during the downpour.

        SHOCKING OUTBURST: Man trashes home in violent rage

        Premium Content SHOCKING OUTBURST: Man trashes home in violent rage

        News The Stanthorpe man punched a wall hard enough to break his hand, with his 11yo...

        Man flown to hospital after barbecue explosion

        Premium Content Man flown to hospital after barbecue explosion

        News The man suffered several facial burns after a barbecue exploded on a Southern Downs...

        ‘Divided’: Town split over controversial parkland

        Premium Content ‘Divided’: Town split over controversial parkland

        News Some residents believe a multimillion-dollar development could come at the cost of...