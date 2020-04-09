Bizarre scenes as fuel prices dip below $1

Bizarre scenes are unfolding at service stations across as fuel dips to prices not seen for years.

Bizarre scenes are unfolding at service stations across as fuel dips to prices not seen for years.

BIZARRE scenes are unfolding at service stations as fuel pries dip to lows which have not been seen in years.

Fuel prices began to drop below the $1 mark at many services stations across the Gold Coast.

But despite the low prices few people were taking advantage of the bargain.

Not a single car was at the BP on Frank St, Labrador despite fuel being just 99c when the Bulletin visited about midday today.

A few blocks down the road just one car was filling up at the United petrol station which also had prices below $1.

Fuel prices are dropping below $1 across the Gold Coast. This photo was taken at the BP in Labrador at about midday.

The Thursday before the Easter weekend would usually see a rush of customers looking to fill up before the long weekend.

But it seems Gold Coasters have heeded warnings and are planning to spend the Easter holiday at home.

Motorists caused traffic congestion in Nerang last year as they lined up for more than a kilometre down the street to get fuel just under $1.

In December fuel prices hit a record high on the Gold Coast of $1.74.

The average fuel price on the Gold Coast today is $1.04 and is expected to go down.