BIZARRE CRIMES: Weird stories heard in Stanthorpe courts

BIZARRE CRIMES: Five of Stanthorpe’s most bizarre crimes heard in the courtroom.

FROM Christmas grinches to fines for vigorous handshakes, here are eight bizarre stories from the Stanthorpe courts.

MAN SAYS COVID-19 FEARS TO BLAME FOR ASSAULT ON WOMAN

When Ryan Batchler fronted Stanthorpe Magistrates Court, COVID-19 regulations was the defence he turned to.

The 42-year-old man blamed the pandemic for retaliating towards a woman and flicking a cigarette butt at her.

Batchler claimed he could feel the woman’s breath all over him, which occurred at the start of the new COVID laws.

Batchler pleaded guilty to common assault and was fined $450.

MOTHER CALLS TAXI DRIVER ‘DOG C — T’ AFTER SPAT BETWEEN KIDS

A mother who abused a taxi driver, calling him a ‘dog c — t’, said she only did so after an incident involving their children.

Rikki-Lea Gai Chislett appeared in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court earlier this year after she called the driver 10 times while drinking with friends.

Even Chislett’s defence counsel Amber Acreman described the incident as childish, saying Chislett regretted her behaviour on the night.

She pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace, failing to provide a specimen of breath and high-range drink driving.

Chislett was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

STANTHORPE’S CHRISTMAS TREE VANDALS FACE COURT

The Christmas of 2016 will never be the same for the Stanthorpe community, after its pride and joy – the Christmas tree in the main street – was pulled down.

Isaac Andrew Hartley-Simpson, 19, and Carol Bethany Ciacio Fraser, 24, fronted Stanthorpe Magistrates Court for the wilful damage in 2017.

Both issued public apologies for the damage, that could have seen up to $7000 be ordered to be paid restitution.

Hartley-Simpson and Fraser were issued with a 12-month good behaviour bond.

No conviction was recorded.

$1000 FINE FOR DODGY HANDSHAKE

A bizarre night out took a turn for the worst for Christopher Wayne Doorley, who was slapped with a $1000 fine for a “vigorous handshake”.

The 41-year-old man was at the Central Hotel when he went to shake another man’s hand, instead grabbing his wrist.

Doorley, who is said to not remember much of the incident, recalled having the vigorous handshake before he left.

He pleaded guilty to assault.

The man was fined $1000, 40 hours’ community service and was banned from the Central Hotel for a year.

POLICE FIND DRUGS HIDDEN IN MAN’S UNDERPANTS

A man found with 5.754g of pure methamphetamine stashed in his underpants was sentenced to jail time in 2017.

Stanthorpe man Kristopher Thomas Coulson was pulled over by police, where a search of the car failed to find anything illegal.

The matter before the Supreme Court of Toowoomba, also heard Coulson plead guilty to four counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

He was sentenced to 18 months in jail.