Bittersweet: Section enlarges to keep up with changing tastes

BREW BROTHERS: Geoff and Kerry Marsden want to see more people taking part in the Stanthorpe Show's beer and wine categories.

THE ever-popular beer, wine and Italian preserves section of the Stanthorpe Show has expanded in 2020.

It remains one of the show’s most supported sections, not simply because the public get to taste test entries, but because stewards aren’t afraid to try new things.

Beer steward Geoff Marsden said they’ve added new classes this year, in an effort to keep up with the consistently shifting beer landscape.

“I think we’ve got 10 different classes now where we only used to have the 8,” Mr Marsden said.

“The reason for that, there’s so many nice beers out there. We’ve just got to think a little bit differently about it.”

From Pilsener’s to Imperial Stouts, the classes are varied.

There’s a section specifically for novice brewer’s.

“Some people think their beer is not good enough but if you don’t put it up to a panel of judges you’re never going to find out.”

Geoff and brother Kerry have been a dominant force over the year’s.

More recently, David McCarthy and Mitch Hurtz have stolen some of the limelight.

Mr Hurtz took out the Grand Champion Beer in 2019.

Geoff said he doesn’t know what part the water shortage may play in entry numbers, but is hopeful of strong participation.

“Whether the water supply the way it is … I don’t know if that’ll have an effect.

“You do use a fair bit of water washing bottles and sterilising everything. Time will tell,” he said.

Find out more about the classes and how to enter at www.stanthorpeshowgrounds.com.au/schedules-and-entry-forms